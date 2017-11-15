Eagle Herald











Nov 15, 11:41 AM EST

Pharrell Williams sounds warning about climate change

By REBECCA KANTHOR
Associated Press

SHANGHAI (AP) -- Pharrell Williams is using music to sound the warning about climate change.

The Grammy-winning musician appeared in Shanghai this week to debut a song titled "100 Years," which he described as "a postcard, a sarcastic one, to the people who should be ashamed to call themselves scientists and politicians."

The song addresses those who deny climate change.

Said Williams: "I thought, 'Let me just troll all the pseudoscientists, the ones that don't care about the ecosystem.'"

However, the targets of his song most likely won't hear it; the collaboration with cognac brand Louis XIII is set for release in 100 years.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.