SHANGHAI (AP) -- Pharrell Williams is using music to sound the warning about climate change.

The Grammy-winning musician appeared in Shanghai this week to debut a song titled "100 Years," which he described as "a postcard, a sarcastic one, to the people who should be ashamed to call themselves scientists and politicians."

The song addresses those who deny climate change.

Said Williams: "I thought, 'Let me just troll all the pseudoscientists, the ones that don't care about the ecosystem.'"

However, the targets of his song most likely won't hear it; the collaboration with cognac brand Louis XIII is set for release in 100 years.