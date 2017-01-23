Eagle Herald











Jan 23, 5:11 AM EST

Philippine leader tames his words for Miss Universe hopefuls

AP Photo
AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Multimedia
Death toll rises following Philippine storm
Filipino vets who helped U.S. seek benefits
Latest News from the Philippines
Philippine protesters ask Duterte to stay away from Trump

Philippines, communist rebels resume peace talks in Rome

Philippine police chief apologizes to South Korea in killing

Philippines protests China's weapons installation on islands

Duterte orders troops to blast militants and their hostages

MANILA, Philippines (AP) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has delivered a speech without sex jokes and expletives - telling the gathering of Miss Universe contestants that he was told to watch his language.

Duterte told the women at Malacanang presidential palace Monday that he had never been in a "roomful of beautiful women" and adding "I hope that this day will never end."

Eighty-six candidates will vie for the Miss Universe crown on Jan. 30 in Manila.

Duterte has been criticized for a number of his remarks on women, including a comment about the length of Vice President Leni Robredo's skirt in a Cabinet meeting and a rape joke about an Australian murder victim during the presidential campaign last year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.