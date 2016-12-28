Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 28, 12:57 PM EST

Philippine blast wounds at least 23 people at boxing match


Multimedia
Death toll rises following Philippine storm
Filipino vets who helped U.S. seek benefits
Latest News from the Philippines
Philippine blast wounds at least 23 people at boxing match

Philippines searches for 18 crewmen of ship sunk by typhoon

Philippines: Series of drug raids seize nearly a ton of meth

UN rights chief: Investigate Philippine leader for killings

US says it will work with Duterte after latest outburst

MANILA, Philippines (AP) -- An explosion wounded at least 23 people who were watching a boxing competition held as part of celebrations of an annual Roman Catholic festival in a central Philippine town, an army officer said.

The wounded were brought to a hospital in Hilongos town in Leyte province following the explosion late Wednesday of what initially appeared to be a cellphone-detonated homemade bomb, regional army spokeswoman 1st Lt. Cherry Junia said.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Leyte province, about 610 kilometers (380 miles) southeast of Manila, lies in a region where communist guerrillas have a presence, but there was no immediate indication they were involved.

Philippine forces also have been placed on alert amid on and off offensives against Muslim militants in the country's south.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.