11 a.m. Wednesday

The Philippine military chief says troops have killed a key Abu Sayyaf commander who had been blamed for the beheadings of two Canadians and a German hostage and was with militants who clashed with government forces on a central resort island.

Military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano tells The Associated Press that troops have recovered and identified the remains of Moammar Askali at the scene of the battle in a far-flung coastal village on Bohol island, where five other Abu Sayyaf gunmen were killed, along with four soldiers and policemen. They apparently had traveled there on another kidnapping mission.

Ano says troops took the picture of the slain Askali and that captured Abu Sayyaf militants identified the young militant leader, who also used the nom de guerre Abu Rami.

11 p.m. Tuesday

Officials said least nine people were killed Tuesday in a gunbattle between Philippine forces and suspected Abu Sayyaf militants on a central resort island.

The location is far from the extremists' southern jungle bases and in a region where the U.S. government has warned that the gunmen may be plotting kidnappings.

Military officials said at least five gunmen, three soldiers and a policeman have died in the ongoing gunbattle in a village in the coastal town of Inabanga in Bohol province.

Sporadic firefights continued by nightfall in Inabanga's Napo village and two outlying villages, where residents have fled to safety. Commando troops flew to Bohol to reinforce government forces, officials said.