KIDAPAWAN, Philippines (AP) -- Muslim rebels raided a southern Philippine village and positioned themselves in a school as they engaged troops in a gunbattle early Wednesday that officials said may be an attempt to disrupt the massive military offensive in besieged Marawi city.

Police Chief Inspector Realan Mamon told The Associated Press by telephone that gunmen from the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters raided the village of Malagakit in North Cotabato province at dawn and engaged government forces in a firefight. Villagers fled to safety.

"I got a report that the attackers occupied an elementary school but it's not sure whether people were trapped in the fighting or were taken hostage," said Mamon, the police chief of Pigkawayan town, where Malagakit is located. The Malagakit school was closed at the time of the attack.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said the gunmen targeted an army outpost and a patrol base of pro-government militiamen, who fired back and were later reinforced by army troops. The attackers apparently were withdrawing, Padilla said.

He said it was possible the attack was intended to disrupt an ongoing military offensive against a separate group of militants aligned with the Islamic State group who laid siege on Marawi city. Some commanders of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters have also pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group like the militants fighting in Marawi, which is located in Lanao del Sur province.

"If this is a diversionary move, it's not the first by these BIFF gunmen," Padilla said. "They have tried to attack more than once and all have been thwarted."

Last month, about 500 militants laid siege on Marawi, a mosque-dotted center of the Islamic faith in the country's south, after a failed attempt by government forces to capture a top militant suspect.

Philippine troops, backed by airstrikes and artillery, launched an offensive to wrest back control of several villages and the business district. At least 258 militants, 65 soldiers and policemen and 26 civilians have been killed in the Marawi fighting.