Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 23, 7:36 PM EST

Leading critic of Philippine leader arrested on drug charges

By JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Multimedia
Death toll rises following Philippine storm
Filipino vets who helped U.S. seek benefits
Latest News from the Philippines
Leading critic of Philippine leader arrested on drug charges

Philippines to deport convicted US pedophile

Death toll in Philippine bus crash climbs to 15

Philippines: Vietnamese ship attacked; 1 dead, 6 abducted

Ex-cop says Duterte paid him, others to kill crime suspects

MANILA, Philippines (AP) -- Philippine officials say that an opposition senator and leading critic of the president's deadly anti-drug crackdown has been arrested on drug charges.

The arrest comes a day after the Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa city in the Manila metropolis issued the warrant for the arrest of Sen. Leila de Lima and other officials who have been charged by Department of Justice prosecutors with receiving bribes from detained drug lords.

De Lima has denied the charges, which she said were part of an attempt by President Rodrigo Duterte to muzzle critics of his crackdown, which has left more than 7,000 drug suspects dead. She questioned why the court suddenly issued the arrest order when it was scheduled Friday to hear her petition to void the three non-bailable charges.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.