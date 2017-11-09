PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) -- Ever so cautiously, North Korea is going online.

It's a big risk - the free flow of information is anathema to totalitarian regimes. With the possible exception of Eritrea, North Korea is still the least internet-friendly country on Earth.

But for Kim Jong Un, the country's first leader to come of age with the internet, the idea of a more wired North Korea also comes with the potential for great benefits - and for new forms of social and political control.

Pyongyang's solution is a two-tiered system where the trusted elite can surf the net with relative freedom while the masses are kept inside the national intranet, painstakingly sealed off from the outside world, meticulously surveilled and built in no small part on pilfered software.