UKHIA, Bangladesh (AP) -- An Associated Press investigation has found that the rape of Rohingya women by Myanmar's security forces has been sweeping and methodical.

The AP interviewed 29 women and girls who said they were raped by Myanmar's armed forces. The women were interviewed separately, come from a wide swath of villages in Myanmar and now live in various refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh.

The AP found distinct patterns in their accounts, their assailants' uniforms and the details of the rapes themselves. The testimonies bolster the U.N.'s contention that Myanmar's armed forces are systematically using rape as a "calculated tool of terror" aimed at exterminating the Rohingya people. They also belie the Myanmar military's assertion that the rapes never happened.