SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- Another conservative former South Korean president is being questioned by prosecutors over a range of corruption allegations.

Former President Lee Myung-bak said he felt "very sorry for causing concerns" as he arrived at the prosecutors' office on Wednesday. Lee was a conservative leader whose successor as president, Park Geun-hye, was removed from office last year and is standing trial on bribery and other charges.

Lee is accused of taking official funds from the state intelligence agency for personal purposes, along with other allegations. He has previously called the investigation "political revenge" orchestrated by the current liberal government.

South Korean politicians under investigation often will apologize for causing trouble while still denying involvement.