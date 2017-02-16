Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 16, 3:52 PM EST

South Korean court approves arrest of Samsung heir

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Business Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- A South Korean court has approved the arrest of a Samsung heir accused of bribery and other charges in connection to a massive corruption scandal.

The Seoul Central District Court's decision on Friday to arrest Lee Jae-yong, a vice chairman at Samsung Electronics and the only son of the Samsung chair, Lee Kun-hee, will likely shock the business community.

Prosecutors can detain him for up to 20 days before formally indicting him.

Lee avoided arrest in January when the court dismissed the prosecutors' request. The special prosecution team, probing the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of the country's president, said they have gathered more evidence to strengthen their case.

Prosecutors believe Samsung bribed President Park Geun-hye and her close friend to win government favors for a smooth leadership transition.

