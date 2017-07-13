Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
South Korea says unclear FTA is cause of trade imbalance


SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- A South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman has responded to a U.S. request for talks on the two countries' free-trade agreement by saying it's unclear if the pact is causing a growing imbalance.

The spokesman told reporters Thursday the two countries should consider revising the trade agreement only after reaching a consensus on the need for a change.

The administration of President Donald Trump wants to renegotiate the deal, which took effect five years ago.

The U.S. has notified South Korea that it wants to discuss "possible amendments and modifications" to the pact. Terms of the trade deal call for talks to begin within 30 days.

U.S. exports to South Korea have fallen since 2011 and the U.S. trade deficit more than doubled since then to $27.6 billion.

