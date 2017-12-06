Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 6, 10:04 PM EST

Probe urged of South Korean facilities that enslaved, abused


Multimedia
Swift negotiations free U.S. journalists
Timeline of U.S.-North Korea relations
Timeline of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs
Depth of Field: North Korea
A look at Kim Jong Il
Truth emerges about Kim Soo-im
Commission: U.S. military killed Korean refugees
South Koreans Protest U.S. Beef Accord
S. Korea Women Keep Diving Tradition Alive
Bittersweet Homecoming: Koreans Return Home After 68 Years in Russia
Latest News
UN envoy meets North Korean foreign minister

Probe urged of South Korean facilities that enslaved, abused

As UN envoy visits, a look at N.Korea's diplomatic pipelines

N. Korea says war is inevitable as allies continue war games

2 ex-spy chiefs charged with bribery of former SKorea leader

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- A South Korean commission has urged lawmakers to set up an investigation into the enslavement and mistreatment of thousands of people at a vagrants' facility during the 1970s and '80s.

The country's dictators ordered roundups to "purify" the streets, sending the homeless, disabled and children to facilities where they were detained and forced to work.

No one has been held accountable for the hundreds of deaths, rapes and beatings the Associated Press documented at Brothers Home, the largest of dozens of those facilities. The AP report in 2016 was based on hundreds of exclusive documents and dozens of interviews with officials and former detainees.

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday recommended lawmakers pass a special law to initiate an investigation and ratify a United Nations convention against forced disappearance.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.