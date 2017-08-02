Eagle Herald











Aug 2, 11:37 PM EDT

Prosecutors: S. Korean director investigated in abuse case

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Prosecutors: S. Korean director investigated in abuse case

Crowd-funded animated short about gay love goes viral

Review: In 'Wind River' grief blankets a Wyoming reservation

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Sam Shepard, dead at age 73, was a new kind of artist
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- South Korean prosecutors are investigating award-winning film director Kim Ki-duk after an actress accused him of hitting her and trying to force her into shooting off-script sexual scenes while making a 2013 movie.

An official from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday said the director will be questioned but it hasn't been determined when. He spoke on condition of anonymity because of office rules.

Ahn Byung-ho of the Federation of Korea Movie Workers' Union said the actress dropped out from the filming of because of Kim's alleged abuse and recently reported the case to the union after suffering from "psychological pain" for years.

The movie, "Moebius," a dark and violent story about an estranged family, was released in 2013 after Kim finished filming with a different actress.

Kim and his production company did not answer repeated calls for comment. The Dong-A Ilbo newspaper reported that Kim told a reporter he had slapped the actress while instructing her acting, but he denied trying to force her into filming off-script scenes.

Kim won the top prize in the Venice Film Festival with his 2012 film "Pieta," a brutal mother-and-son tale of revenge and redemption. While his movies often garner critical acclaim, many moviegoers, especially women, consider them to be disturbing because of excessive violence and depictions of rape and castration.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.