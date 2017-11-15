Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 15, 9:34 PM EST

Quake in South Korea left 1,500 homeless, dozens injured


SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- Officials said a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that was South Korea's second-strongest in decades damaged infrastructure, injured dozens of people and left about 1,500 homeless.

No deaths have been reported since the quake rattled the southeastern coastal region around the port city of Pohang on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said as of Thursday morning, 1,536 people evacuated their homes and 57 people were injured. The ministry's statement said the quake destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 houses and dozens of other buildings and cars.

Cracks and other damage were found in military facilities, bridges, port facilities and water supply facilities.

It's the second-strongest quake in South Korea since the country began monitoring in 1978. Last year, a 5.8 magnitude quake occurred near Gyeongju.

