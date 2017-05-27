Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 27, 2:51 AM EDT

S. Korea responds to reported vessel hijacking off Somalia

By TONG-HYUNG KIM
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- South Korea's military has dispatched a naval unit in waters off Somalia after pirates reportedly hijacked a South Korean fishing vessel.

An official from the Defense Ministry says the fishing vessel lost contact after sending a message that "something is following the back of the ship."

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

The official says South Korea's anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit was participating in international operations to combat piracy in nearby waters before responding to the situation.

