Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 22, 12:45 AM EDT

Foxconn founder: 'Still a chance' to buy Toshiba chip arm


Multimedia
Tao aborigines launch new fishing boat
Latest News
Foxconn founder: 'Still a chance' to buy Toshiba chip arm

Gung-ho culture at tour agency Warmbier used on N.Korea trip

China invites Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner to visit Beijing

MSCI adds China-listed stocks to index in long awaited move

N. Korea, terrorism expected to feature at US-China dialogue
Interactives
Taiwan's Festival of Prosperity
Taiwanese Ghost Month

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) -- The chairman of Foxconn says there is "still a chance" the Taiwanese electronics giant might be able to buy Toshiba's memory chip business despite the Japanese company's choice of another bidder as its preferred buyer.

Terry Gou, whose company is best known as the assembler of Apple's iPhones and other electronics, said Thursday the Toshiba board's choice of a U.S.-Japanese consortium is "not a done deal."

At a meeting of shareholders, Gou said "It is not a done deal yet. I believe there is still a chance for Foxconn."

Toshiba is trying to sell the chip unit to raise cash due to losses by its U.S. nuclear power unit, Westinghouse Electric Co.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.