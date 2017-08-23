AP Radio AP Radio News:

Aug 23, 6:30 AM EDT

Defamation trial of BBC reporter begins in Thailand

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

Multimedia
Thailand Turmoil
Thailand sends Hmong back to Laos
Thailand's prime minister ousted
Fighting Between Buddhists, Muslims Intensifies in Thailand
Latest News
Defamation trial of BBC reporter begins in Thailand

Appeal filed for 2 convicted of killing British backpackers

8 charged in Thailand's latest case of insulting monarchy

Thai activist gets prison for posting BBC story about king

Russian foreign minister discusses N. Korea in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) -- The trial has begun in Thailand of a British BBC correspondent charged with criminal defamation and computer crime over a report on alleged fraud.

Jonathan Head, BBC's Southeast Asia correspondent, was charged in February over a report alleging that a British expatriate's Thai wife defrauded him of property on the southern resort island of Phuket. The expatriate, Ian Rance, and Head are being sued by a lawyer who says he was defamed over an assertion that his signature appeared on a document validating Rance's forged signature.

The case has been criticized as an example of how Thai laws can be used to intimidate journalists. If found guilty, Head could face up to two years in prison for online criminal defamation and five years under a law regulating online content.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.