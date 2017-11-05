TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Asia (all times local):

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has raised the touchy issue of trade with Japanese business leaders.

Trump says in remarks to business leaders in Tokyo that the U.S. and Japan will have "more trade than anybody ever thought" possible under the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the trade deal, to the dismay of many in the region.

Acknowledging disagreement with that sentiment, Trump says he'll ultimately be proven "to be right."

Trump says the U.S. has also suffered "massive trade deficits" with Japan for many years. He says he hopes to turn that around.

Trump also complained that millions of Japanese cars are sold in the U.S. but that virtually no U.S. cars are sold in Japan.

He says "we'll have to negotiate that out," adding that "we'll do it in a very friendly way."

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is pitching the U.S. to Japanese business leaders, saying he's made it easier for them to get projects approved.

Trump is talking about efforts he's made to roll back regulations. He described the CEOs he addressed at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo as the "rock stars of business."

Trump says he wants to make the U.S. the most attractive place for local companies to hire, invest and grow.

---

8:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is getting down to business in Tokyo on the second day of his maiden trip to Asia.

Trump opens with a speech Monday to American and Japanese business leaders, then joins first lady Melania Trump for a welcoming ceremony and meeting with Japan's emperor.

In the afternoon, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay) will meet over lunch and with their staffs, and hold a joint news conference.

Trump and Abe spent Sunday together. They played golf and chatted over lunch and dinner.

Trump and his wife are also meeting Monday with the families of North Korean abductees - to put a human face on the North's human rights abuses.

He'll end the day at a state banquet.

---

7:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is stressing his close ties with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two leaders dined with their wives in Tokyo, as part of Trump's first stop on a 12-day trip through Asia.

Trump says that he and Abe "like each other and our countries like each other." He adds that "I don't think we've ever been closer to Japan than we are right now."

The president adds that they are discussing a number of subjects "including North Korea and trade and other things

---

4:45 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he and U.S. President Donald Trump had a lively conversation over golf.

Abe spoke to reporters after he and Trump had lunch and played golf Sunday. He said that the two leaders were able to talk frankly in a relaxed atmosphere while out on the course.

Abe said he and Trump were able to "carry out in depth discussion, at times touching on various difficult issues."

Their formal talks Monday are expected to focus on North Korea and other regional and bilateral issues.

---

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump's first trip to Asia began with a round of golf, a custom cap and a hamburger of American beef.

The president got a taste of home as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed him to Japan Sunday with a display of friendship that will soon give way to high-stakes diplomacy. The two men have struck up an easy rapport.

The leaders played nine holes of golf at Japan's premiere course.

The low- key start was a prelude to the formal talks planned in Tokyo Monday. Abe will be looking for a united front against North Korea and reassurances that the U.S. will stand by its treaty obligations to defend Japan if attacked.