HANOI, Vietnam (AP) -- The Pacific Rim trade ministers have started their two-day meeting in Hanoi focusing on free trade and regional economic integration amid fears of growing trade protectionism.

U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer made his international debut at the gathering of 21 ministers from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. On the sidelines of the meeting, trade ministers from the remaining 11 countries involved in the Trans Pacific Partnership trade pact are scheduled to meet Sunday seeking to revive the agreement after the U.S. pulled out.

Alan Bollard, executive director of APEC Secretariat, says the ministers may either change some of the articles and put the pact into force or discuss it further.