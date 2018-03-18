Eagle Herald











Mar 18, 4:21 PM EDT

Boston Marathon giving runners access to elite racers' music


BOSTON (AP) -- The Boston Marathon is giving runners who use music as motivation free access to elite competitors' playlists and tips.

John Hancock, which sponsors the marathon, says it's teamed up with Spotify to let participants in next month's race listen to champion runners' favorite music.

Elite athletes contributing tracks to the project include four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan, who holds the American women's record on the Boston course; 2014 winner Meb Keflezighi; and Tatyana McFadden, a Paralympics gold medalist and four-time Boston Marathon champion.

Along with the music, athletes have recorded advice designed to help runners make it to the finish line.

Runners can compile a custom playlist of music that most closely matches their pace and running style.

The 122nd Boston Marathon is April 16.

---

This story has been corrected to show the spelling is Meb Keflezighi, not Keflizighi.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

