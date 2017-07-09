LONDON (AP) -- They stepped on the podium. The medals were presented. Nine years too late, and in London rather than Beijing for Britain's 4x400-meter relay team from the 2008 Olympics.

Michael Bingham, Martyn Rooney, Andrew Steele and Robert Tobin on Sunday finally had the medal ceremony they were denied in China after being cheated out of bronze at the time by a doping Russian runner.

The Britons were upgraded to bronze after retests of doping samples last year from the Beijing Olympics showed that Denis Alexeev, who helped Russia's relay team finish third in Beijing, had used an anabolic steroid.

Rather than the medals just being dispatched in the mail to the British quartet, they received them at a ceremony during the London leg of the Diamond League at the main stadium from the 2012 Olympics. They were presented by Craig Reedie, the Scotsman who is a vice president of the International Olympic Committee and president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, before "God Save the Queen" was played.