Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong of Kenya has been banned four years for using the banned blood-booster EPO.

Sumgong's ban was announced by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, which ruled Sumgong ineligible from April 3.

The gold medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Games failed an out-of-competition doping test on Feb. 28. She declined to have her backup "B'' sample tested.

Sumgong argued at a tribunal that she had tested positive for EPO after seeking treatment at a Kenyan hospital for an ectopic pregnancy. She said she was given a blood transfusion and other unknown medication by an unidentified doctor.

The anti-doping agency rejected the explanation after Sumgong failed to provide documents relating to her visit to the hospital.

Last year, Sumgong became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon.