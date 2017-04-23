LONDON (AP) -- Mary Keitany of Kenya has broken Paula Radcliffe's women-only marathon world record by winning the London event for a third time.

Keitany completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 1 second on Sunday to improve on Radcliffe's 12-year-old mark of 2:17:42.

Radcliffe still holds the record for the fastest marathon run by a woman, having clocked 2 hours, 15 minutes, 25 seconds in a mixed gender race in 2003.