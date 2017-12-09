AP Radio AP Radio News:

Dec 9, 8:13 PM EST

Angels welcome Ohtani, plot course for 2-way Japanese star

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Shohei Ohtani has been formally introduced by the Los Angeles Angels after they won the fierce baseball-wide competition for the services of the two-way Japanese star.

A loud crowd of fans at Angel Stadium cheered Saturday when Ohtani donned a red jersey and hat on a stage with Angels owner Arte Moreno, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Mike Scioscia.

Eppler confirmed that the Angels intend to allow Ohtani to become the majors' most significant two-way player in several decades.

Ohtani will be the Angels' designated hitter on many days when he isn't serving as a starting pitcher, Scioscia says.

Ohtani thrilled the fans when he said that he would love to get his first victory and hit his first homer in the same game.

