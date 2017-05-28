Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 28, 4:37 PM EDT

Angels star Trout sprains left thumb at Miami, leaves game

AP Photo
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

MIAMI (AP) -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has sprained his left thumb stealing a base and is out of the game.

There was no immediate word on whether Trout would miss more time. X-rays were negative Sunday.

Trout yelled in pain as he rose after sliding headfirst in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins. He was examined by a trainer, stayed in the game and took the field in the bottom of the inning, but was replaced in the sixth.

Trout, the reigning American League MVP, was 0 for 2 when he departed. He finished 2 for 9 in the series to drop his average to .337. He has 16 home runs, tied for the major league lead with Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

