Angels sign LF Justin Upton to 5-year, $106 million deal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Outfielder Justin Upton is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, agreeing to a new five-year, $106 million contract.
The Angels announced the deal Thursday with Upton, their late-season trade acquisition.
Upton was owed $88.5 million over the next four seasons as part of a $132.75 million, six-year deal he signed with the Detroit Tigers. The Angels acquired him on Aug. 31.
Upton had the right to opt out of that deal for free agency after the World Series. With a new contract that supersedes his old deal, Upton decided to stay.
Upton had career-highs of 35 homers and 109 RBIs last season, and he is a Gold Glove finalist in left field. He fits ideally in the Angels' outfielder alongside Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun.
