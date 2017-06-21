NEW YORK (AP) -- Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday each hit a go-ahead homer and New York piled on from there, lifting the Yankees over the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Wednesday night to snap a season-high seven-game losing streak.

New York's skid was its longest since 2007. The Yankees haven't lost eight straight since August 1995. They moved back ahead of Boston for first place in the AL East a night after losing the division lead for the first time since mid-May.

Jordan Montgomery (5-4) pitched two-run ball over 5 2/3 innings. Relievers Chad Green and Dellin Betances got the ball to Tyler Clippard in the ninth, but Clippard allowed a two-run homer to Martin Maldonado, his second of the game. Aroldis Chapman came on to close out.

Ricky Nolasco (2-9) lost his seventh consecutive start to match George Brunet's franchise record from 1967. The right-hander allowed the homers to Holliday and Gregorius, and has given up 23 long balls this season, tied for the major league lead with Cincinnati's Bronson Arroyo.

Montgomery, pitching with an extra day of rest, gave up five hits, including a two-run homer by Maldonado, while striking out five. The left-hander is 3-1 with a 2.55 ERA over his past six starts.

Maldonado had the first multihomer game of his career. He and Andrelton Simmons each had three hits for the Angels.

Austin Romine added a two-run single for New York in the sixth. The backup catcher had three hits, and is batting.350 with 12 RBIs with runners in scoring position this season.

Aaron Hicks scored Romine with a single, and Starlin Castro and Chase Headley added RBIs in the seventh.

BIG APPLE BIG FLIES

Gregorius lofted a two-run homer for New York down the right field line in the second inning that started the scoring. It was the eighth homer of the season for Gregorius and his second in three games.

Holliday went the other way for a solo homer in the fifth inning that made it 3-2. It was his 15th homer.

BACK TOGETHER

Manager Joe Girardi got to use his overpowering 1-2 at the back of his bullpen for the first time in a while. Betances struck out two in a perfect eighth in his first game since June 15, and Chapman made his second appearances since coming off the disabled list Sunday.

The duo hadn't pitched in the same game since Chapman blew a save against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 7, a game New York won 5-4 in 18 innings.

NOT BETTER

Clippard struggled again after allowing three runs in 1/3 of an inning and being booed off the mound Tuesday. He's allowed at least a run in four of his past five appearances.

HEFTY HOUDINI?

The burly Maldonado nearly escaped a rundown in the second inning after a busted attempt to steal third base. The 6-foot, 230-pound catcher hit the deck while being chased by Castro, and the second baseman tumbled over Maldonado while missing the tag. Maldonado tried scurrying back to second, but Castro threw from his bottom in time to tag out Maldonado.

MOVING ON

The Angels waived right-hander Doug Fister to release him from his minor league contract. The 6-foot-8 starter was 1-0 with a 4.02 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Huston Street was set to be evaluated Tuesday. The right-hander allowed one hit over 1 1/3 innings for Salt Lake in a rehab outing Monday.

Yankees: 1B Greg Bird received a cortisone shot to address a bruised right ankle. Bird's minor league rehab assignment was cut short after he went 3 for 21 at Triple-A from June 1-14. He hasn't played for the Yankees since May 1. ... CF Jacoby Ellsbury, out since sustaining a concussion May 24, ran the bases and was set to take batting practice.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Luis Severino (5-2, 2.99 ERA) tries to rebound from a tough start in a matchup with Angels RHP Jesse Chavez (5-7, 4.85). Severino allowed four runs and four walks over six innings in a 7-6 loss to Oakland on June 16. He had gone seven straight starts allowing three or fewer runs.

