Jan 12, 5:04 PM EST

Orioles avoid arbitration with Machado, Britton

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The Orioles agreed to a $16 million contract with third baseman Manny Machado and a $12 million deal with injured closer Zach Britton, avoiding arbitration with both stars.

Machado, who can become a free agent after this season, hit .259 with 33 homers and 95 RBIs last year, when he made $11.5 million. He has been mentioned in persistent trade rumors.

Britton ruptured his right Achilles tendon in offseason training and could miss part of the 2018 season. The 30-year-old left-hander made $11.4 million last season, when he had 15 saves and a 2.89 ERA. In 2016, he had a 0.54 ERA and was perfect in save opportunities with a major league-leading 47.

Britton also can also become a free agent after this season.

