Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 29, 2:57 PM EDT

Astros 1B Gurriel on MLB restricted list for WS suspension

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Astros 1B Gurriel on MLB restricted list for WS suspension

The Latest: Atlanta, Philadelphia set 25-man rosters

2 games rained out on opening day; Stanton, Martinez debut

LEADING OFF: Astros open defense, Giancarlo leads new faces

Royals' Perez out 4-6 weeks after freak knee injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Houston first baseman Yuli Gurriel started the season Thursday on baseball's restricted list to serve his five-game suspension from the World Series rather than on the disabled list after hand surgery last month.

Gurriel was suspended after making an inappropriate gesture during Game 3 of the World Series. Gurriel said then that he didn't intend to offend Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish when he pulled on the corners of his eyes after homering against the pitcher from Japan.

Barring rainouts, he will lose $322,581 of his $12 million salary.

After arriving at spring training with a broken bone in his left hand, Gurriel had surgery on Feb. 28 to remove the hook of the hamate bone. At the time, Gurriel was expected to miss the first two weeks of the season on the DL.

While the World Series champions opened the season Thursday at Texas, Gurriel was part of minor league spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Gurriel is going to serve the suspension and miss the first five games of the season. Hinch said the Astros will make a determination after that if the first baseman is healthy enough to join the team.

The 33-year-old Gurriel hit .299 with 18 homers and 75 RBIs last year in his first full season in the majors. He signed with Houston following a stellar career in Cuba and a brief stint in Japan.

While sitting in the dugout after his homer during Game 3 of the World Series last October in Houston, Gurriel made the inappropriate gesture. He put his fingers to the side of his eyes and used a derogatory Spanish term.

In a statement then, Gurriel issued a public apology to Darvish and said his offensive gesture that was indefensible. He also apologized to everyone he offended and said he deeply regretted it.

Major League Baseball announced its suspension before Game 5 of the World Series and said it would be served during the 2018 season.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.