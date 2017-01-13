Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 13, 1:35 PM EST

Keuchel, Astros agree to $9.15 million, 1-year contract


Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Harper, Nationals avoid arbitration with $13.6M deal for '17

Keuchel, Astros agree to $9.15 million, 1-year contract

Seattle acquires Drew Smyly as it makes pair of trades

Seattle pulls off another trade in deal with Atlanta

Jansen, Dodgers finalize $80 million, 5-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) -- Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros avoided salary arbitration when the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner agreed Friday to a $9.15 million, one-year contract following a subpar season.

The left-hander, who turned 29 on New Year's Day, was 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 26 starts last year and won his third straight Gold Glove after going 20-8 with a career-best 2.48 ERA in 2015.

Keuchel made $7,275,000 last year. He is eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.