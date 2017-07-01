Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 1, 7:25 PM EDT

Houston Astros pitcher David Paulino gets 80-game drug ban

AP Photo
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

HOUSTON (AP) -- Astros pitcher David Paulino received an 80-game suspension without pay Saturday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Major League Baseball announced the rookie right-hander tested positive for Boldenone. His suspension began immediately.

Paulino was called up from the minors May 30 to fill a hole in Houston's injury-ravaged rotation. He is 2-0 with a 6.52 ERA in six starts.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he spoke to the 23-year-old Paulino and had a meeting with the team to give players the news.

"It's disappointing because of all the good that he's done in his career to get to this point to be effective. But it's the nature of the business sometimes when you try to find a competitive edge," Hinch said. "The program is in place to catch these types of actions and it worked."

Despite all the injuries to key pitchers, Houston began the day with the best record in the majors at 54-27. Paulino could return for the final game of the regular season, but he is ineligible for the postseason this year.

Paulino made his big league debut in 2016, going 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in one start and two relief appearances.

