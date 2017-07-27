|
Pearce hits 10th-inning grand slam, Jays sweep A's, win 8-4
TORONTO (AP) -- Steve Pearce hit a game-winning grand slam in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 8-4 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.
Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks (3-2) walked the bases loaded with two outs before Pearce hooked a 3-2 pitch down the left field line and into the second deck.
Kendrys Morales, who hit a game-winning homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, had two more home runs Thursday. Morales connected off Sean Manaea in the fifth and added a tying blast off Blake Treinen in the ninth, the 19th multihomer game of his career.
Josh Donaldson also homered for Toronto, hitting a solo blast in the first.
Roberto Osuna (3-0) worked one inning for the win.
