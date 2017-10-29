|
Athletics catcher Maxwell arrested in Arizona on gun charge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has been arrested after a female food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her.
Maxwell was the only player in Major League Baseball this year to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
Scottsdale police said officers went to Maxwell's home Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun. Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
Police said Maxwell was held in custody pending an initial appearance.
TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.
The 26-year-old Maxwell hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games this season. He was projected to be Oakland's starting catcher next year.
