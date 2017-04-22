Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 22, 3:54 AM EDT

Bautista homers in 13th, Blue Jays escape jam to beat Angels

By TIM LIOTTA
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Bautista homers in 13th, Blue Jays escape jam to beat Angels

Diamondbacks score 9 runs in 8th, rout Dodgers 13-5

LEADING OFF: Mets banged up already, Cubs unis a big sell

Alonso, Plouffe homer to keep A's rolling past Mariners 3-1

Hedges homers, Cahill pitches 7 in Padres' 5-3 win Marlins

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the 13th inning, Joe Biagini escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-7 early Saturday morning.

The Angels rallied after two Toronto errors in the 13th. Kole Calhoun drove in one run with a single, and Biagini plunked Mike Trout with the bases loaded for another. Biagini then struck out Albert Pujols and got C.J. Cron to line out to center field for his first save.

In the top of the inning, Bautista hit his first homer of the season after two-out singles from Kevin Pillar and Ezequiel Carrera against Jesse Chavez (1-3). Bautista's homer came on a 1-1 pitch and soared out to left-center. The slugger had two hits to bring his average up to .131 this season.

Ryan Tepera (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings in the game that lasted 5 hours, 36 minutes.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.