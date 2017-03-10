LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House has been taken off the field in an ambulance after being hit on the head by a line drive in the ninth inning of a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

House was hit on the back of the head Friday by a ball off the bat of John Hicks. The ball ricocheted about 30 feet into the air before being caught by catcher Mike Ohlman.

House fell to his stomach and House was face down on the mound for nearly 20 minutes , while being tended to by trainers. House was placed onto a stretcher and gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was placed into an ambulance for transport to a hospital.

Toronto manager John Gibbons said the 27-year-old House was talking and had feeling in all of his extremities.

The game was called with Toronto ahead 6-2, with a runner on first and one out in the ninth.