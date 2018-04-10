Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 10, 9:33 PM EDT

Toronto's Aaron Sanchez loses no-hit bid in 8th vs Orioles

AP Photo
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez has lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning on a leadoff double by Tim Beckham that bounced through third baseman Josh Donaldson's legs.

Sanchez was trying to throw the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history. The first was by Dave Stieb against Cleveland in 1990.

Beckham opened the eighth with a hard grounder that skipped through Donaldson's legs on Tuesday night. Anthony Santander followed with a clean single to right.

Sanchez had walked four and hit a batter in the first seven innings. Toronto had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth.

