ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Carlos Gomez homered twice to drive in five runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Thursday for a split of the four-game series.

Mike Napoli and Robinson Chirinos also homered for the Rangers off Marcus Stroman (7-4).

Gomez has five homers in his six games since returning from the disabled list last week after missing a month with a right hamstring strain. His three-run shot in the third ricocheted off the left-field foul pole and put Texas up 6-0, then he added a two-run homer in the seventh off reliever Cesar Valdez.

Texas (36-36) won for the ninth time in 13 games to get back to .500 before playing 20 of its next 26 games on the road.

