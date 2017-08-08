AP Radio AP Radio News:

Aug 8, 9:04 PM EDT

Indians' Brantley sprains right ankle against Rockies

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
McCutchen, Kuhl lift Pirates over reeling Tigers 6-3

Indians' Brantley sprains right ankle against Rockies

Home run king Bonds wishes he played 1 more year

Javier Baez's inside-the-park home run helps Arrieta to win

Machado's grand slam upstages Trout, Orioles beat Angels 6-2

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Indians All-Star left fielder Michael Brantley sprained his right ankle and left Tuesday night's game against Colorado in the fifth inning.

Brantley limped off the field and had to be helped down the dugout steps.

Brantley, having a strong comeback season after missing most of 2016 due to right shoulder surgery, took a few steps to his left on a fly ball to center before pulling up. He stopped and sat in the grass while waiting to be checked by a trainer. Brantley's facial expression seemed to indicate the injury could be serious.

Manager Terry Francona came out to see Brantley, who was helped up and slowly walked to the dugout as Cleveland fans cheered his every step.

Brantley was placed on the 10-day disabled list in June after spraining the same ankle.

He is batting .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 88 games. He was limited to 11 games last season, when he watched his teammates reach the World Series without him.

Brantley worked hard to get back and was voted to the All-Star team by players.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.