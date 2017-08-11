|
Indians' Carrasco pitching no-hitter thru 6 innings vs Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Carrasco of the Cleveland Indians is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Carrasco had struck out seven, walked one and thrown 67 pitches Friday night at Tropicana Field.
The Indians lead 5-0.
The 30-year-old right-hander began the day with a 10-5 record for the AL Central-leading Indians.
