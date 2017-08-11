Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 11, 8:59 PM EDT

Indians' Carrasco pitching no-hitter thru 6 innings vs Rays

AP Photo
AP Photo/Steve Nesius

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Carrasco of the Cleveland Indians is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Carrasco had struck out seven, walked one and thrown 67 pitches Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The Indians lead 5-0.

The 30-year-old right-hander began the day with a 10-5 record for the AL Central-leading Indians.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.