ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Carrasco of the Cleveland Indians is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Carrasco had struck out seven, walked one and thrown 67 pitches Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The Indians lead 5-0.

The 30-year-old right-hander began the day with a 10-5 record for the AL Central-leading Indians.