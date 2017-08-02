BOSTON (AP) -- Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game Tuesday night, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an astonishing catch by center fielder Austin Jackson.

In the fifth inning, Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez of a leadoff homer with a leaping grab in the right-center triangle at Fenway Park. Jackson reached way above the wall and tumbled head over heels into the Red Sox bullpen, steadying himself as he disappeared from view by holding onto the fence with his right arm.

Following a soft landing, Jackson stood up and showed umpires he indeed had the ball, to the amazement of players on both sides. A replay review confirmed Jackson held on for the catch, and the sensational play earned him a standing ovation from rival Red Sox fans.

Cleveland tied it on Francisco Lindor's leadoff homer in the top of the ninth and took a 10-9 lead on Craig Kimbrel's bases-loaded wild pitch with Jackson at the plate. But the Indians, who led 5-0 after two innings, blew the lead for the third and final time in the bottom of the ninth as Boston moved back into first place in the AL East.

Indians closer Cody Allen (0-6) threw a wild pitch on a strikeout that allowed Mitch Moreland to reach first base and extend the inning for Vazquez. He delivered the game-ending shot to center and celebrated with teammates at home plate.

Moreland also homered for the Red Sox, who trailed 7-5. The comeback lifted them a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees, who lost 4-3 to Detroit.

Brandon Guyer, Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana also homered for Cleveland in a rematch of last year's AL playoff series won by the Indians.

Kimbrel (3-0) blew a save for the fourth time this season, but ended up with the win when Vazquez hit his second homer of the year.

Eduardo Nunez had three hits and four RBIs for the Red Sox, including a bases-loaded double in the sixth as Boston scored four times to take its first lead.

Santana led off the eighth with his 15th homer, pulling the Indians to 9-8. Lindor tied it when he connected off Kimbrel.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: 2B Jason Kipnis (right hamstring) started a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron. ... Cleveland activated RHP Joe Smith, acquired in a trade with Toronto on Monday.

Red Sox: Placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, with inflammation in his left knee. Pedroia missed the last three games before the Red Sox made the roster move Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (9-8, 5.25 ERA) received an extra day of rest after holding the Angels to one earned run and seven hits over eight innings last Thursday.

Red Sox: Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (4-14, 4.55) tries to end a four-game losing streak.

