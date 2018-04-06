CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Cleveland Indians' decision to remove Chief Wahoo from their uniforms still isn't enough for protesters who find the logo offensive.

After decades of protests, the team announced in January that beginning next season they will no longer have the smiling, red-faced caricature on their caps or jerseys. However, they will keep selling merchandise bearing the contentious logo.

Those moves coincided with the team hosting the 2019 All-Star Game.

Chanting, "Change the name, change the logo!" a group of two dozen protesters marched to Progressive Field on Friday before the Indians' home opener against the Kansas City Royals.

One of the protest organizers was worried about violence against the group. It's been asking the team to change not only its logo but nickname.

As the protesters peacefully carried signs saying "Less Wahoo? No Wahoo!" and "Sacred Symbols Are Not Toys," they were met with fans yelling "Save the Chief" and other comments.