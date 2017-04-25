DETROIT (AP) -- Mariners star Felix Hernandez is going back to Seattle to have a stiff right shoulder checked by team doctors after lasting only two innings in his start at Detroit on Tuesday night.

Hernandez allowed four runs and six hits in Seattle's 19-9 loss to the Tigers. There was no injury announcement after he was removed from the game, but afterward, manager Scott Servais said the right-hander was dealing with stiffness.

Hernandez made at least 30 starts for the Mariners every season from 2006 through 2015. He made 25 last season, when he missed nearly two months with a calf injury.

Seattle is on the second stop of a 10-game road trip. The Mariners have five more games to play against the Tigers and Cleveland Indians before returning home.

