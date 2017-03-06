Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mariachi surprise: Mariners OF Martin serenaded on birthday

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- A mariachi band was there to serenade Leonys Martin after he arrived in the Seattle Mariners' clubhouse on his 29th birthday.

The four-member band then remained the outfielder's constant companion throughout morning workouts Monday, filling the air on the back fields at the spring training complex with lively music.

And if the accompanying band wasn't enough to draw attention to Martin, there was the huge sombrero he wore while taking some swings in the batting cage, catching flyballs and doing some running drills.

Martin said it was an amazing feeling to have teammates set up the surprise for him.

Asked who was primarily responsible, Martin smiled when he mentioned Felix Hernandez, the standout pitcher who then came up from behind strumming on one of the instruments.

Martin said it was a birthday he will never forget.

