Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sep 9, 4:12 PM EDT

Make it 17: Indians win 17th straight, beat Orioles 4-2

By STEVE HERRICK
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Chapman gets save, Yankees allow 1 hit to top Rangers 3-1

Make it 17: Indians win 17th straight, beat Orioles 4-2

LEADING OFF: Indians go for 17; Yanks-Rays to Citi Field

Unbeatable: Indians romping, rolling on 16-game win streak

Rockies beat Dodgers 5-4, hand LA 8th straight loss

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Cleveland Indians earned their 17th straight win Saturday, topping the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 behind a pair of timely swings for Jay Bruce and Francisco Lindor.

Bruce's fourth-inning single put the Indians ahead for good as Cleveland became just the second team in the expansion era - since 1961 - to win 17 straight in a season.

The crowd of 30,459 stood throughout the ninth inning as Cody Allen retired the heart of Baltimore's order for his 25th save.

Cleveland's franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.