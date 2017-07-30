|
Beltre gets 3,000th hit in Rangers' 10-6 loss to Orioles
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Adrian Beltre doubled for his 3,000th career hit Sunday, reaching the milestone in the Texas Rangers' 10-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
The Rangers already were down 4-0 when the 38-year-old third baseman, who went 1 for 5 in his 2,771st game, had a hard hit down the line past third base in the fourth inning.
Beltre became the first player from the Dominican Republic, and 31st overall, to join the 3,000-hit club in the major leagues.
Jonathan Schoop and Welington Castillo homered in a five-run fifth for a 9-2 Orioles lead. Castillo also had the last of three consecutive RBI singles off lefty Martin Perez (5-9) in the fourth.
Wade Miley (5-9) went five innings and one of the four hits he allowed being to Beltre, who grounded a 3-0 pitch that went past the bag and then ricocheted off the side wall into left field.
