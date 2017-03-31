Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 31, 8:18 PM EDT

Cal Ripken's son signs minor league deal with Orioles


BALTIMORE (AP) -- The Baltimore Orioles have signed the son of Cal Ripken Jr. to a minor league contract.

First baseman Ryan Ripken signed with the Class A Aberdeen IronBirds, the team announced Friday on Twitter.

The 23-year-old Ripken was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 15th round of the 2014 Major League draft. He batted .205 over three seasons, hitting three home runs in 145 games.

He will participate in extended spring training before the IronBirds open play in the New York-Penn League in June.

Cal Ripken Jr. grew up in Aberdeen and played with the Orioles from 1981-2001. He set a major league record by playing in 2,632 consecutive games and was a first-ballot entrant into the Hall of Fame. Ripken's brother, Billy, played with the Orioles and their father, Cal Sr., was a manager and coach for Baltimore.

