Jul 8, 5:30 PM EDT

Schoop, Trumbo homer as O's top Twins 5-1, stop 5-game skid

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Jonathan Schoop and Mark Trumbo each homered for Baltimore, Wade Miley produced his best start in more than five weeks and the Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Saturday to stop a five-game losing streak.

Manny Machado added an RBI double to help the Orioles beat the Twins for the first time in six meetings this season. This was just their third win in 11 games.

After Miley (4-7) allowed Miguel Sano's 21st home run, the most by a Twins player before the break since Justin Morneau with 21 in 2009, Schoop trumped his American League All-Star teammate with a towering two-run shot in the fourth inning off Adalberto Mejia (4-4). The ball reached the third deck above left field, estimated by Major League Baseball's Statcast system at 462 feet.

