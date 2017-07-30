ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the first player from the Dominican Republic to reach the milestone and 31st major leaguer overall.

The 38-year-old Texas Rangers third baseman made history with his double down the left-field line on a 3-0 pitch in the fourth inning Sunday against Baltimore lefty Wade Miley. Beltre struck out swinging in his first at-bat of the game.

Beltre is in his 20th big league season. He hit the mark only minutes after former Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez finished his induction speech at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Barring unusual circumstances, getting 3,000 hits has traditionally been a ticket to the Hall.

The only other current active player in the 3,000-hit club is Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who began the day tied with Hall of Fame player Craig Biggio for 22nd all-time at 3,060.

