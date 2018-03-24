Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 24, 6:39 PM EDT

Pitcher Bartolo Colon cut by Rangers, could rejoin them soon


Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Pitcher Bartolo Colon cut by Rangers, could rejoin them soon

Giants ace Bumgarner has surgery on broken left pinkie

Red Sox ace Sale hit by liner, expects to be OK for opener

Ex-NFL lineman Evan Mathis selling prized Mickey Mantle card

BASEBALL 2018: Beastly teams, Ohtani and make way for MVs

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Texas Rangers have cut pitcher Bartolo Colon, but the popular 44-year-old could rejoin them soon.

The Rangers released Colon from his minor league contract. The team faced a Saturday deadline to either add the right-hander to their 25-man roster, cut him or pay him $100,000 to stick around for now.

Colon made five starts in spring training and had a 3.00 ERA in 18 innings. He was a combined 7-14 with 6.48 ERA for Atlanta and Minnesota last year.

Colon's contract called for $1.75 million if he pitched for Texas. The Rangers still have the option of renegotiating a new deal with Colon, and have shown interest in keeping him.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.