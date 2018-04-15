|
Colon working on no-hitter in 8th for Rangers vs Astros
HOUSTON (AP) -- Bartolo Colon has walked Carlos Correa leading off the eighth inning, the first baserunner allowed by the Texas Rangers right-hander against the World Series champion Houston Astros.
The 44-year-old Colon is still working on a no-hitter Sunday night.
Colon has struck out seven and thrown 83 pitches, 59 for strikes. He went to an 0-2 count against 10 of the first 18 batters he faced.
The beefy Colon, a fan favorite all around the majors, is on his ninth team in the last 11 seasons. His longest no-hit bid came with the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 18, 2000, when he held the New York Yankees hitless for 7 1/3 innings.
Colon ended up with a one-hitter in a 2-0 win at Yankee Stadium.
Texas leads 1-0 on a home run by Robinson Chirinos off Astros ace Justin Verlander in the third, the only hit of the game. Verlander has fanned nine through seven innings.
© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.