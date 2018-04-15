HOUSTON (AP) -- Bartolo Colon has walked Carlos Correa leading off the eighth inning, the first baserunner allowed by the Texas Rangers right-hander against the World Series champion Houston Astros.

The 44-year-old Colon is still working on a no-hitter Sunday night.

Colon has struck out seven and thrown 83 pitches, 59 for strikes. He went to an 0-2 count against 10 of the first 18 batters he faced.

The beefy Colon, a fan favorite all around the majors, is on his ninth team in the last 11 seasons. His longest no-hit bid came with the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 18, 2000, when he held the New York Yankees hitless for 7 1/3 innings.

Colon ended up with a one-hitter in a 2-0 win at Yankee Stadium.

Texas leads 1-0 on a home run by Robinson Chirinos off Astros ace Justin Verlander in the third, the only hit of the game. Verlander has fanned nine through seven innings.